Conor Glass joined Melbourne club Hawthorn in 2016 after an impressive underage GAA career

Conor Glass has called time on his Australian Rules Football career with Hawthorn and will return to Derry.

Glass was the first Irish player to represent the Melbourne club after joining as a rookie in 2016.

Hawthorn say the Maghera man will continue university studies and recommence his Gaelic football career playing for Derry.

The 22-year-old made 21 senior AFL appearances in his time at the club.

The Derryman, who is yet to publicly comment on his next move, was understood to be keen to continue his AFL career.

However, Hawthorn opted not to extend his current deal and with no other AFL clubs showing interest, he is set to resume his inter-county ties with Derry.

BBC Sport NI had revealed that sources within Derry GAA confirmed they were in contact with Glass and are monitoring the situation.

Chief of Football Graham Wright thanked Glass for his dedication and service to the club.

"While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision," said Wright.

"We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, the will always be a part of the Hawthorn family."