Colm Cavanagh was the sole remaining playing link with the Tyrone team which won the county's last All-Ireland title in 2008

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has retired from inter-county football after 13 seasons with the Red Hands.

The double All-Star winner, who is now 33, said it was "time for me to step back and pass my Tyrone jersey on to the next in line".

He was the sole remaining playing link with the Tyrone team which won the county's last All-Ireland in 2008.

"I am very proud and honoured to have worn the Tyrone jersey as long as I have," he said in a short statement.

Tyrone are scheduled to return to action in the National League in mid-October, when they open up against Donegal in Ballybofey, before facing the same opposition in the Ulster Championship opener two weeks later at the same venue.

However, Cavanagh has decided to call time and miss out on this most unusual of championship campaigns which will be played on a straight knockout basis following the time lost because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"2020 has taught us a lot. For me it has confirmed that your health is indeed your wealth."

He added that his time in the Red Hand jersey had given him "some of the best days of my life".

"I wish the current and future teams the very best of luck in the seasons ahead and I have no doubt they will be raising silverware together for many years to come.

"I will always value the friendships I have made along the way and now I look forward to supporting and encouraging my children if they decide to become involved in GAA sports in the future."

Cavanagh, who played alongside his brother Sean in the Tyrone team which won the 2008 All-Ireland title, added that he would be "forever grateful to the people of Tyrone and all supporters of Tyrone GAA".