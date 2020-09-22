Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sunday's Donegal Senior Football Final has been postponed until Wednesday 7 October after a Kilcar player tested positive for Covid-19.

Kilcar been been scheduled to face holders Naomh Conaill in Ballybofey.

After news of the Covid case emerged on Monday, the Kilcar club sent an email to the Donegal county board seeking clarification on the decider.

Initially, the Donegal board said the game could still go ahead as it only involved one player.

However, the Donegal board's stance changed on Tuesday afternoon when the county's competitions control committee discussed the issue.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands that a second Kilcar player was scheduled to undergo a Covid-19 test on Tuesday.

The confirmed positive test in the Kilcar squad was a different case than the weekend one involving the Donegal county team.

On Saturday it was revealed that the Donegal senior football squad had gone into isolation after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad had been tested as the players returned to collective training last week.

As a result of the positive test in the Donegal squad, Kilcar players Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Eoin McHugh were going to be unable to train with their club colleagues this week and this also applied to the Naomh Conaill contingent in the county panel.

Kilcar are understood to have pointed this out in the email that they sent to the Donegal board on Monday evening.

Donegal are due to play Tyrone in the National Football League on 16/17 October and the same opponents on 1 November in the Ulster Championship.

Both of the scheduled matches are due to take place at Ballybofey.

County Donegal has seen a spike in cases over the past fortnight.