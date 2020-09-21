Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Donegal GAA board has said Sunday's county football decider remains on even a though a player from one of the participating teams has tested positive for Covid-19.

It emerged on Monday that a Kilcar player had produced a positive test.

Kilcar are scheduled to face holders Naomh Conaill in the Donegal decider at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The positive test is believed to be a different case than the weekend one involving the Donegal county team.

With the Kilcar case only involving one player, the Donegal county board says the final can still go ahead but that this could change if there are further positive tests within the Kilcar squad.

"At present the game is on because only one Kilcar player is positive. If this changes and there are more cases then the game could be postponed," Donegal GAA PRO John McEniff told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

On Saturday it was revealed that the Donegal senior football squad had gone into isolation after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad had been tested as the players returned to collective training this week.

Donegal are due to play Tyrone in the National Football League on 16/17 October and the same opponents on 1 November in the Ulster Championship.

Both of the scheduled matches are due to take place at Ballybofey.

County Donegal has seen a spike in cases over the past fortnight.