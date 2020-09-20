Tyrone SFC: Dungannon clinch title with dramatic penalty shootout win over Trillick
From the section Gaelic Games
Dungannon Clarkes won their first Tyrone Football title in 64 years as they defeated holders Trillick 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout in Omagh.
Ciaran Barker scored the decisive penalty in sudden death after he had earlier missed Dungannon's fifth spot-kick which would have ensured victory.
Trillick led 1-9 to 1-7 late in normal time but Dungannon hit two points to force extra-time at Healy Park.
Dungannon then led by one late in extra-time before Lee Brennan levelled.
Brennan hit 1-7 and also netted twice during the shootout but still ended up on the losing side after the scoreline at the end of normal time had been 1-12 apiece.
