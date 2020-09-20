Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dungannon Clarkes won their first Tyrone Football title in 64 years as they defeated holders Trillick 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout in Omagh.

Ciaran Barker scored the decisive penalty in sudden death after he had earlier missed Dungannon's fifth spot-kick which would have ensured victory.

Trillick led 1-9 to 1-7 late in normal time but Dungannon hit two points to force extra-time at Healy Park.

Dungannon then led by one late in extra-time before Lee Brennan levelled.

Brennan hit 1-7 and also netted twice during the shootout but still ended up on the losing side after the scoreline at the end of normal time had been 1-12 apiece.

