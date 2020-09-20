Tomas McCann's hit seven points for Cargin at Portglenone

Kieran Close's extra-time goal helped secure Cargin's first three-in-a-row in the Antrim Football Championship as they beat neighbours Creggan 1-22 to 1-19 in a thriller at sunny Portglenone.

A topsy turvy first half saw the sides go in level at 0-9 apiece and they both added seven second-half points.

Creggan led by one after the first extra-time period but veteran Close's goal helped Cargin move five ahead.

Odhran McLarnon hit a late Creggan goal but Cargin held on.

One of Cargin's second-half points, which levelled the match at 0-12 each, looked suspiciously like a wide but was eventually ruled a score by the referee following a consultation with the umpire who had initially opted not to wave the flag.

Ruairi McCann was unfortunate to end up on the closing side after producing a tremendous display for Creggan

Creggan's 66-year wait for Antrim title goes on

Ruairi McCann was particularly unlucky to end on the losing side after a magnificent display which included eight points as Creggan's wait for a first Antrim title since 1954 continued.

Tomas McCann hit 0-7 for Cargin with his running earning a number of frees which he himself slotted.

James Laverty excelled at centre half-back for Damien Cassidy's side with Michael McCann, after having a ban overturned in midweek, showing his continued importance to Cargin as he excelled in midfield following his relatively subdued first half.

Tomas McCann hit the opening four scores of the game inside seven minutes but Creggan dominated the next 13 minutes with seven unanswered points with Ruari McCann and Conor McCann both on target twice and Conor Small, Tiernan McAteer and Jamie McCann also on the scoresheet.

However, Cargin regrouped to outscore their fellow parishioners 0-5 to 0-2 in the 10 minutes before the interval to draw level at 0-9 to 0-9.

Creggan both second-half goal chance

The sides went point for point early in the second half before a Ruairi McCann free and two scores by his cousin Jamie McCann moved Creggan 0-15 to 0-13 ahead after they had also botched a goal chance when the Cargin defence had been totally outnumbered.

However, Cargin then seemed to have won it in normal time as a Pat Shivers point was followed by two Tomas McCann frees won by the deadball expert.

McCann had a further free chance to seemingly close out the game but dropped short the effort into keeper Oisin Kerr's hands and Creggan worked the ball downfield to secure a free which Ruairi McCann pointed to ensure extra-time.

Creggan's chances in extra-time weren't helped by having a player sin-binned for 10 minutes but they still managed to lead 0-19 to 0-18 after the first period.

However, Close, only able to bring his injury-ravaged body on in extra-time, hit the vital goal three minutes into the second period as he fired low past Kerr after being fed by Ciaran Bradley.

After Cargin moved five ahead, McLarnon's goal deep in injury-time left two in it but it was too late as Kevin O'Boyle hit the closing point after he had already notched his team's penultimate score.