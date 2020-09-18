How Dungannon Clarkes are 'brightening a town's Covid experience'

Dungannon defeat Errigal Ciaran to reach first Tyrone final in 34 years

Everyone loves an underdog story, but an underdog story amid the backdrop of a global health pandemic goes that extra step further.

That's the story behind Dungannon Clarkes GAC, who on Sunday are back in their first Tyrone county final since 1986.

Just as it was then, they will face Trillick, although Tyrone's third largest town hopes history won't repeat itself.

The Clarkes' current club president is Jimmy McCallin, one of five living members of the 1956 squad that last won the Tyrone Senior Football Championship.

Jimmy was the 19-year-old goalkeeper then and one of the youngest on the pitch.

"I remember every moment of it, including me giving away a penalty in the first half (which opponents Clonoe missed)," he said.

Jimmy McCallin on the charge for Dungannon Clarkes as the team's goalkeeper

"There were massive crowds in Ann Street after the team came home and the celebrations were in St Patrick's Hall, where we had tea, sandwiches and a sing song."

McCallin added that he "realised then just how much it meant to the people of Dungannon" and although the types of celebrations may have changed in the last 64 years, the sentiment among the town seems to have stayed the same.

Club treasurer Joe Foley helped write the team's centenary book in 2017 with his father Bertie.

"One can't walk 20 yards through Dungannon town without someone stopping to talk about the game," said Joe.

"In the GAA people often think of tight-knit rural communities, but there's a strong community in Dungannon that we're all very proud of."

Exceeding expectations

Manager Chris Rafferty is also Dungannon born and bred, and noted that he nor the team thought much about getting to the final at the beginning of the season, due to the impact of Covid-19.

"We were just so grateful to get out and play football. We didn't really think about anything else but just enjoying playing and I think that worked for us. There was no massive build-up or expectation," he said.

A large reason that the Clarkes are viewed as underdogs is because Trillick won the same Championship last year and have players with experience at senior, U20 and minor inter-county levels.

Dungannon have no players on the senior Tyrone panel, but what may be seen as inexperience has attributed to their stimulating style of play.

Their last three exciting extra-time games have led them to this point, with Rafferty believing that in club football "there isn't as much emphasis on tactics. You get to play with a wee bit more freedom and it's more of an attacking brand of football".

Ciaran Barker kicks the winning 45 against Errigal Ciaran to send Dungannon into the final

The team itself, Rafferty said, has an average age of 22, with the only player over the age of 28 being sub goalkeeper Dara Begley, who has played in all three divisions of Tyrone senior men's football with the club.

"There's no way you could check it, but I would personally doubt that there's another team in a county final across Ireland this weekend with a team as young as the Clarkes," Joe laughed.

The entire team has also passed through the Clarkes youth squads over the years with the exception of Paul Donaghy, who transferred from Edendork and has scored 31 points in his last three games for the green-and-golds.

Rafferty explained that there are at least 10 families intertwined within the group with brother combinations of the "two Martins, two Walshes, two Barkers, three Molloys, two Morgans, two Jones' and then the McNultys are cousins, the Mallons are cousins, and I'm a cousin of Dylan - he's an O'Hagan.

"We have more sets of brothers and cousins than possibly any other smaller GAA area, which is very unusual for a town team."

After Dungannon's thrilling semi-final against Errigal Ciarán the entire club has been "blown away" by the support of those across the country and overseas.

Covid impact

Rafferty added, "We have played with the smallest crowds that have ever gone to Tyrone football. No-one was allowed into our first game against Loughmacrory.

"Then I turned on my phone after the Errigal game and there were 136 messages, and I heard we were trending on Twitter - whatever that means!.

"Not only did we gain that exposure, but we played possibly the best game of our lives."

As well as being their last county final, 1986 was also the year Tyrone reached their first ever All-Ireland final.

Rafferty believes it inspired a lot of GAA interest in the county, but with Dungannon feeling like they had "missed the boat" since then, he said the upcoming game is "a complete release valve for everybody.

"Our fans have been going to Clarkes games loyally all these years when they knew we were going to get hammered. They're living the dream watching it now. It's brightened everyone's Covid experience."

Can Dungannon emulate the team's county triumph 64 years ago?

Joe Foley agreed that "it's important as a club that the people of Dungannon get recognition. The generosity and well wishes have just blown us away.

"While the people of the town weren't waiting specifically for this, now that it's arrived it feels like we've been waiting for it all along.

Sunday's county final will not only be a new experience for all the squad, but for a few generations in Dungannon watching the game. And if they win, it'll be a whole new experience for another previous generation.

Jimmy McCallin, who is now in his 80s, added that he hopes the lads will "enjoy the greatest hour of their lives and treasure every moment as it will pass by so quickly".