Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Ulster Championship will get underway at Clones on 31 October with the preliminary-round tie between Monaghan and Cavan

This year's Ulster Football Final will not take place at traditional venue Clones on 22 November because St Tiernach Park doesn't have floodlights.

Ulster GAA may now mull over staging the game at Croke Park where the finals were played from 2004 to 2006.

The Ulster series will begin at Clones on Saturday 31 October when Monaghan host Cavan in the preliminary round.

Donegal will face Tyrone at Ballybofey the following day when Derry will also play Armagh at Celtic Park.

On Saturday 7 November, Antrim will take on either Monaghan or Cavan. If the Farney County are Antrim's opposition, the game may take place at Corrigan Park while Kingspan Breffni will host the game if Cavan win the preliminary-round tie.

Amid the stalled Casement Park project, Antrim have not had home advantage in an Ulster SFC game since 2013 but the ongoing upgrading of Corrigan Park means it could host the provincial quarter-final - providing the west Belfast venue is granted the necessary safety certificate.

Fermanagh will take on Down at Brewster Park in the last of the quarter-final ties on 8 November.

Both semi-finals take place the following weekend at venues yet to be confirmed.

Donegal or Tyrone will take on either Derry or Armagh in the first semi-final on 14 November.

Fermanagh or Down will meet Monaghan, Cavan or Antrim in the second last-four game on 15 November.

Ulster GAA said that the venue for the provincial decider would be "confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting".

The Ulster series has taken place in May and June in recent seasons but the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the inter-county championship season being delayed until the late autumn and winter.

Ulster SFC

Preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan - 31 October, 13:15 GMT, Clones

Quarter-Finals

Donegal v Tyrone - 1 November, 13:30, Ballybofey

Derry v Armagh - 1 November, 16:00, Celtic Park

Antrim v Monaghan or Cavan - 7 November, 13:15, Corrigan Park*/Kingspan Breffni (*pending the granting of a safety certificate)

Fermanagh v Down - 8 November, 13:30, Brewster Park

Semi-Finals

Donegal or Tyrone v Derry or Armagh - 14 November, 13:15, venue tbc

Fermanagh or Down v Antrim, Monaghan or Cavan - 15 November, 1:30, venue tbc

Final

22 November