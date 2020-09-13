Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kevin Molloy bundles in one of his two Dunloy goals

Dunloy produced a classy performance to retain the Antrim Hurling title with a 2-20 to 2-13 victory over Loughgiel in the final at Ballycastle.

Kevin Molloy scored the only goal of the first half as the sides went in level at the break.

Molloy's second goal put Dunloy in control despite late consolation strikes by Liam Watson and Benny McCarry for the Shamrocks.

The win was Dunloy's 14th county title and their third in the last four years.

More to follow.