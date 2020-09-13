Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Slaughtneil trailed by five points after 15 minutes but Cormac O'Doherty free-taking helped them take complete control in the second half

Ulster club champions Slaughtneil clinched an eighth straight Derry senior hurling title as they beat Kevin Lynch's 0-23 to 0-11 at Celtic Park.

Five Eoghan Cassidy frees gave the Dungiven side an early 0-6 to 0-1 lead but Slaughtneil responded to level at 0-7 to 0-7 by half-time.

Kevin Lynch's briefly moved two ahead again but a run of 11 successive points put Slaughtneil in total control.

Cormac O'Doherty's free-taking was crucial to Slaughtneil's success.

His 11th point put the holders 0-19 to 0-10 ahead as they went on to secure the club's 13th Derry title.

After a Gerald Bradley score cancelled out Niall Ferris' opener for Kevin Lynch's, Cassidy hit five frees in 10 minutes to put the Dungiven side 0-6 to 0-1 ahead.

However, Shea Cassidy's reply a minute later started a run of six consecutive Slaughtneil points with O'Doherty (three), Brendan Rogers and Brian Cassidy on target.

Darragh McGilligan levelled before just before the break after Lynch's had already hit 10 wides in comparison to Slaughtneil's five.

Another Ferris point helped Kevin Lynch's lead by two and they briefly moved 0-10 to 0-9 up before O'Doherty's fifth point started a run of 11 successive Slaughtneil points.

Mark McGuigan, Shea Cassidy and Brian Cassidy joined O'Doherty in the scoring act during this period of total Emmet's dominance.

The Dungiven outfit remain the most successful club in the competition's history with 23 titles but you have to go back to 2011 for their last triumph.

Swatragh, who won in 2012, are the last club apart from Slaughtneil to have clinched the title.