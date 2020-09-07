McKenna signed a four-year contract extension with Essendon in 2017

Conor McKenna has announced his intention to leave his club Essendon, retire from Australian Rules Football and return home.

The Tyrone native has been with the AFL club since 2014 but is now set to return home having played 79 times for the Melbourne side.

The 24-year-old, the only AFL player to test positive for coronavirus, informed his club of his decision on Tuesday.

"I do feel the time is now right for me to return to Ireland," said McKenna.

"It's been a difficult year for everyone, but it's also been a chance to take stock and weigh up several things in my life, so the time is right," he added.

The announcement brings to an end a difficult season for the Eglish St Patrick's man.

McKenna's positive test for Covid-19 caused an Essendon game to be postponed and he remained in quarantine for a period of 14 days despite subsequently testing negative on two occasions.

During that period, the AFL said he breached protocols by visiting the home of his former host family and he was handed a one-week suspension before returning to action.

McKenna is understood to have had bouts of homesickness

The former Tyrone minor was contracted until the end of the 2021 campaign, and has previously had bouts of homesickness during his six-year career in Australia.

"I've made no secret of the fact that at some point, I'd want to be returning home to my family and I've been weighing up the decision recently.

"I will always be grateful for Essendon's support of both myself and my family since I arrived at the club from the other side of the world at the end of 2014."

Essendon's general manager of football Dan Richardson said McKenna and the club had open and honest conversations over the years about the possibility of him returning home.

"We understand Conor's decision to return home to be with his family and while we are disappointed to lose a player of his calibre from our list, he departs the club with our support to return to his homeland," said Richardson.

"It has been a very trying year for Conor personally, too, but ultimately we accept that the pull to return home was too strong. We will continue to provide our full support to Conor as he embarks on the next phase of his life.

"We thank Conor for his contribution to the club and wish both he and his family all the very best for their future endeavours."