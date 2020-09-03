Donnelly's Tyrone are set to meet Donegal in the quarter-final of the Ulster Championship

Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly says it is important that the inter-county season goes ahead in the interest of national morale.

With club championships well underway, the inter-county season is not set for its return until mid-October when it is hoped the league season can be concluded before the All-Ireland Championship begins.

While concerns remain over the spread of coronavirus, doubts have also been raised about the workload being put onto players.

However Donnelly believes that, amid a trying year, the sport can offer a much needed outlet for both players and spectators.

"To see people's counties going at it representing their county jersey with pride will bring great joy to the people throughout the country in a time when it's badly needed," said the Trillick clubman.

Earlier this week, Donnelly's Tyrone team-mate Darren McCurry called on the GAA to scrap the inter-county season, citing concerns over the welfare of players and the demands being placed on them.

But Donnelly pointed to the success of the revamped club season, even without substantial crowds, has demonstrated the importance of Gaelic games to communities up and down the country.

"We saw with crowd restrictions, the people watching at home and the people lucky enough to be there, saw two teams going at it, representing their parish.

"It still brings great joy, and that is very important for people's wellbeing. It's the same with the county."