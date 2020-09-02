Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McCarron has become an integral member of the Monaghan county panel

Monaghan forward Jack McCarron will miss this year's Ulster Championship with a knee injury.

The corner-forward will not return to the county panel until 2021 after picking up the problem while playing for his club Currin in July.

Monaghan are due to face Cavan in the Ulster SFC preliminary round on either 31 October or 1 November.

McCarron will also miss out on the return of the National Football League when it resumes on 17 October.

The Farney men are sixth in Division One with five points from five games.

"We would hope that we would have him [McCarron] prepared and ready to go for the start of the National Football League next year," Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney told GAA.ie.

"The rest of my squad is all okay bar niggly injuries, for instance Colin Walshe is just back from a hamstring injury with the club," added McEnaney.

"He came on with the club last weekend.

"We would have loved to have got him another two weeks, but the club scenario is the club scenario. Apart from that we have no other problems."