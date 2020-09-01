Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McCurry says the 2020 Championship should be declared null and void

Tyrone player Darren McCurry has called on the GAA to abandon plans to run the inter-county season later this year.

McCurry says the demands being made of players are unreasonable, and the 2020 All-Ireland series should be declared null and void.

He claims the GAA needs to recognise that its amateur players have their own lives to lead, and it must consider their mental and physical wellbeing.

"I don't think it should go ahead. We have a life to live as well," he said.

"I just think it's unfair to put that pressure on the county players," added McCurry.

The Edendork clubman feels it's unreasonable to expect amateur sportsmen to follow an intense training regime for more than a year without a break.

County squads are due to return to collective training in two weeks, ahead of the completion of the unfinished National Leagues, followed by the Championship.

"With the county, we have been training from last November. doing gym training, then the McKenna Cup and the League.

"And during lockdown, it's not as if boys weren't looking after themselves.

"And to expect the players to play in a tough club season week in, week out, and then be expected to go and start county again right up to Christmas, then push into the following year with McKenna Cup and League, I think that they're expecting too much of the county players in having to do both.

"If boys have a good run in the Championship and League, you're playing matches week in, week out."

Mental and physical pressures

He warned of the mental pressures that can accompany the physical excesses of an extended season.

"They're expecting a lot of the county players to basically go straight back into pre-season again with the county.

"It's not just physically, but mentally as well that you're affected, to play with the club and then get re-focused.

"And to go out in the cold weather and bad weather as well. At least in the summer time the grass is green."

"If it does happen, I'll be on board, but I would rather it didn't happen."