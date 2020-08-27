No evidence Covid-19 has been spread in a GAA setting - Clerkin

GAA Covid Advisory Group member Dick Clerkin says the low instances of the virus in the sport provides hope that the season will be completed.

Club games are taking place before the county campaigns begin later this year.

"To date there have been about 80 incidents - less than half have tested positive and there's no evidence they have been transmitted through GAA activities," he said.

"That gives us great confidence for the rest of the year."

No spectators can currently attend games in the Republic of Ireland while 400 are allowed at fixtures in Northern Ireland.

"So there's no evidence that a player brought it in from work or social settings and passed it on to other players through training or playing - that's the big number, that's the big stat," added the former Monaghan midfielder, who also chairs the GAA's medical, scientific and welfare committee.

Under control

"That gives us the huge confidence that playing our games, whatever about spectators which we have limited control of in terms of outside activities - whatever happens between the white lines we've got good control of and it is not a major contributor."

The upbeat message continues from Clerkin, who expects counties to be able to host championship games after speculation that there would be one or two designated grounds in each province.

GAA president John Horan said at the weekend that county squads affected by Covid-19 outbreaks would most likely be asked to "step aside" from the Championship because of the tight time-frame of the competition.

This has led to suggestions that counties would not report Covid cases in order to retain their place but Clerkin does not believe that scenario will play out.

The Ulster SFC is scheduled to start on the final weekend of October with Monaghan meeting Cavan in the preliminary round

"That's the risk but I think you've got a huge body of evidence behind us that clubs haven't done that - clubs have reported cases and taken the difficult decision to step back from activities to protect their members.

"There's no real reason why that shouldn't apply to the inter-county game.

"I do think think though that there's a huge onus on players and people who would be involved in the county set-up to really tighten their game outside the white lines, because that's going to be the deciding factor whether something happens that impacts your team.

"Inter-county players are going to be operating to such a high standard in terms of discipline so they can do as much as they can to minimise the risk of having an impact on their team."