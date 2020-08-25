Chris Kerr: St Gall's goalkeeper re-injures ACL
St Gall's and former Antrim goalkeeper Chris Kerr says he is "not sure what the future holds" after re-injuring an ACL injury.
After an ACL injury last year, Kerr has ruptured the same knee in a "freak accident" while training with St Galls.
Kerr retired from Antrim duty in 2018 after making over 80 appearances in an 11-year senior career.
"The goal at the minute is just to get fit and healthy - everything after that is a bonus," said Kerr.
"I am Completely devastated and in shock," he added.
"The last year I worked as hard as ever and I had nailed every rehab session with intent and focus to get back stronger and better than before.
"I always wanted to get back to prove to myself that I could do it and to anyone that doubted me also.
This time stings a bit differently, as I know the work and effort I put in the last year to get back playing again."