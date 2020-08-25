Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Chris Kerr made over 80 appearances for the Saffrons

St Gall's and former Antrim goalkeeper Chris Kerr says he is "not sure what the future holds" after re-injuring an ACL injury.

After an ACL injury last year, Kerr has ruptured the same knee in a "freak accident" while training with St Galls.

Kerr retired from Antrim duty in 2018 after making over 80 appearances in an 11-year senior career.

"The goal at the minute is just to get fit and healthy - everything after that is a bonus," said Kerr.

"I am Completely devastated and in shock," he added.

"The last year I worked as hard as ever and I had nailed every rehab session with intent and focus to get back stronger and better than before.

"I always wanted to get back to prove to myself that I could do it and to anyone that doubted me also.

This time stings a bit differently, as I know the work and effort I put in the last year to get back playing again."