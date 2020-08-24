McKaigue captained Slaughtneil to a seventh consecutive Derry hurling title in 2019

Chrissy McKaigue has said he is unsure if the inter-county season will be able to go ahead due to Covid-19 regulations.

The Slaughtneil dual-code player urged caution when looking ahead to the rest of the GAA campaign, saying the current club championship may not be completed.

"You have to have a sense of realism when talking about sport at the minute," he told Sportsound Extra Time.

"There isn't even a guarantee that the club championship will finish off."

The club championships got underway this month, with the inter-county season due to resume in October.

However, McKaigue said that, because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 regulations and the fact that these are subject to change, it is important not to look too far ahead.

"The club championship at the minute is tricky. We don't have access to changing rooms , we are probably coming into worse weather and the training demands are a little different in terms of the restrictions," he continued.

McKaigue said previously that he was in favour of a condensed inter-county season

"As great as it is to have sport back and as important as it is, it is certainly a far-from-perfect template that we have. I am not 100% sure that the inter-county is going to happen.

"We can only use the club championship as our example going forward to see if things can work and if it is sustainable, but you have to take it one stage at a time.

"There is a lot to be said for taking a step back, analysing and seeing if it can be done."

McKaigue, who has begun coaching with junior side Desertmartin, captained Slaughtneil to a seventh consecutive Derry hurling title in 2019.

He said he is keen to regain the Derry football title this season, but realised how difficult a challenge that will be.

"We regained our Ulster hurling title last year after not having it the year before, but the footballers haven't won the county championship in two years now," he added.

"I suppose we have a bit of a chip on our shoulder, but that doesn't mean we are guaranteed to be knocking around at the business end of the competition.

"There is a huge desire to get back to the top of Derry club football but we know we have to be realistic - there are definitely three or four other teams who will have just as much desire."