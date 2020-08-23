The Ulster SFC is scheduled to start on the final weekend of October with Monaghan meeting Cavan in the preliminary round

GAA president John Horan has said county squads affected by Covid-19 outbreaks would most likely be asked to "step aside" from the Championship.

Horan told RTE Radio's 'This Week' programme the championship time frame would be too narrow to cater for Covid-19 related postponements.

"We will have protocols in place that if a county goes down, because of the narrow time frame in which we are running the competition, they will just have to step aside," said the GAA president.

Horan also referred to Kilkenny and Wexford teams having to miss the championship back in 1941 because of a foot and mouth outbreak.

"If you go back to the 1940s, Tipperary and Kilkenny were removed from the All-Ireland championships for a very good reason, the foot and mouth, and people accepted that.

"It is going to be an unusual championship, and it will always be marked down if we do have winners, it was a championship in an unusual year."

The Ulster SFC draw is highlighted by the first-round game between holders Donegal and Tyrone

GAA set to borrow money to support counties

In his RTE interview, Horan said that the GAA would "borrow money" to help out county boards left in ailing by the financial implications of the global pandemic.

The GAA president also insisted the association didn't want conflict with the Irish Government after it received some criticism for its response to new Covid-19 measures introduced in the Republic of Ireland last Tuesday.

Following the Irish Government's announcement, the GAA released a statement asking for an urgent meeting with Ireland's acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn in which "empirical evidence" would be be sought for the decision to order sport to be played behind closed doors until 13 September.

"I have no question in regard to how Dr Ronan Glynn or NPHET [National Public Health Emergency Team] are performing or doing their job. They are in a very challenging time, as are we.

"All we wanted was the data because we were surprised with the decision.

"We are not offering a criticism. People look at the statement and you can always interpret what is put in writing, but really the core of it was, could we get the data so we could be better informed."

Horan said Croke Park had "a responsibility centrally" to financially support counties and that's why talks were underway with financial institutions to borrow money.

"You can't add that extra pressure on to the volunteer officers to deliver knowing that there is a big pressure of finance coming in.

"We're engaging with financial institutions, we intend to borrow money and we intend to distribute that to keep the actual functioning of the organisation."