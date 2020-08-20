Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

It is highly unlikely that this year's All-Ireland Championships will be held in front of anything close to capacity crowds

The GAA has confirmed that plans to stage the 2020 All-Ireland Championships remain "under consideration" despite a rise in Covid-19 cases.

County chairpersons were briefed by GAA president John Horan and director general Tom Ryan on Thursday following a series of restrictions announced by the Irish government.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that spectators would be banned from sporting events until 13 September at the earliest.

The GAA plans to resume the inter-county season in October.

"The GAA can also confirm that pending updated public health advice, and in light of an increased optimism and appetite for inter-county games, plans to stage championships in the coming months remain under consideration," read Thursday's statement from Croke Park.

In June, the GAA announced that the inter-county season would recommence on 17 October, culminating in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final on 19 December.

County chairpersons were also informed that the GAA intends to "make centrally sourced borrowings" available to county committees at the "earliest opportunity" before government funding is made available.

The "centrally sourced borrowings" are in addition to the GAA's share of the Irish government's €40m package to the GAA, FAI and IRFU in order to aid with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association have also asked all club players and members to "adhere strictly" to government guidelines with hundreds of games scheduled north and south of the border this weekend.