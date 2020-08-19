Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA grounds such as Pairc Esler in Newry would have to host behind-closed-doors games if the Northern Ireland Executive takes the same view as the Irish Government

Ulster GAA will be among the sporting bodies awaiting news on Thursday on whether the Stormont Executive opts to introduce further Covid-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the disease's spread.

Health Minister Robin Swann said on Wednesday that "we have to step in now" to deal with a rise in new cases.

Irish Government measures announced on Wednesday banned spectators at sporting events until 13 September.

Up to 400 people are currently allowed at GAA games in Northern Ireland.

Previously, 200 people had been permitted at outdoor sporting events in the Republic before Taoiseach Micheal Martin's announcement on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, 34 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by Northern Ireland's Department of Health. No deaths were announced so its death toll remains at 559.

Mr Swann said he will make recommendations to help "arrest" the spread when ministers meet on Thursday.

He suggested these may include reducing the number of people who can meet in a household.

It remain to be seen what other measures the health minister has in mind and whether the Executive will agree to his recommendations.

With Ulster Rugby's games in the short-term being played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and, most likely other away venues, if they do reach the closing stages of the Pro14 and the local football season is scheduled to start on 17 October, Thursday's Executive decision will not have as many implications for these two sports.

In addition, a Uefa directive means that local football teams hosting European ties over the coming weeks must do so behind closed doors as will be the case for Glentoran and Coleraine on Thursday evening.

Following, Micheal Martin's announcement on Tuesday, the GAA reacted quickly by saying that it was seeking "empirical evidence" from Irish Government experts on why the additional measures to counter Covid-19 had been introducted.

The GAA also asked the Republic's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to meet with the association's Covid Advisory Group "without delay".

The GAA's Covid-19 group will meet on Wednesday evening to discuss the Irish Government's moves.

'Training must be in groups of 15'

Prior to that meeting, the GAA said that teams in the Republic of Ireland should have no more than 40 personnel at games, which includes players and all the backroom team.

The GAA said that one parent could attend a game where a juvenile is playing.

In an email signed by the association's President John Horan and Director General Tom Ryan, clubs were also told training could continue but would have to be broken into groups of 15.

"The GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities [26 Counties]," said the email.

"As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units.

"The 80 team personnel [40 per team] is in addition to essential match day personnel such as match officials, media and event officials [stewards etc].

"While we await further clarification on the issue of parents attending juvenile games we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

"Cúl Camps and Team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field."