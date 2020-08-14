Donnelly feels 'segregated' club and county campaigns are the way to go

Amid the widespread perception that the current ban on inter-county training is being widely flouted, Tyrone star Mattie Donnelly has insisted the Red Hands are adhering fully to the rules.

"You would hear a lot of things but we've been very obedient in that regard," Donnelly told BBC Sport NI.

"We've been very aware of the importance of the club and our responsibility to society as well.

"Mickey [Harte] has been very forceful on that as well.

"We abided by the rules. We obviously had our Zoom calls. We've been in touch in small groups and things like that but the way it's worked, there are boys on the Tyrone panel that I haven't seen since lockdown started."

'We haven't met collectively since 12 March'

Former Antrim forward Kevin Madden, who is part of Harte's backroom team, is equally insistent that the Red Hands haven't trained together since lockdown began and won't be linking up until the official 14 September return date.

"I can only speak from Tyrone's point of view. Mickey Harte will give you exactly the same answer. We have not met collectively since 12 March.

"I think if you have something to hide you're more likely not to answer that question or avoid that question. Honestly, we have been in complete lockdown since then."

Lisburn & Castlereagh Council Community Sports Development Officer Madden was centrally involved in the children's GAA camps put on by the borough this week and Donnelly was among the gaelic games stars who put in appearances.

Donnelly says the event reminded him of the excitement he used to feel when the "Tyrone county board came to our schools with the dates for the summer camp".

Covid-19 has meant the GAA's normal summer Cul Camps are not happening this year which convinced Lisburn & Castlereagh to attempt to fill the vacuum.

Mattie Donnelly says the children's GAA camps organised by the Tyrone county board were the highlight of his summer when he was growing up

"It would give you butterflies and was the highlight of your summer," recalled Donnelly of his Cul Camp days.

After his serious hamstring injury last autumn while on Ulster Club duty for Trillick which required him undergoing surgery from a medic in London who saved the career of tennis star Andy Murray, Donnelly is now five games back into his playing comeback and showing "no ill-effects".

"Like everyone else, I was feeling my way back into it after the lockdown but I'm feeling good and just enjoying being back playing football," adds Donnelly, whose next Trillick game will be Monday's Tyrone Championship when the holders take on a young and talented Galbally outfit.

Like many of us, Donnelly has been able to glean positives from the period of lockdown as he spent long periods at home close to his family and re-connected with his local community - all in a socially distanced fashion.

"I wasn't impacted as well in terms of my job so I was constantly working. We're edging back to some normality now but I think elements of it, I'll take out to the other side."

Thoughts of Donegal game 'never too far away'

Donnelly believes the distinct club and inter-county seasons model forced on the GAA by Covid-19 is something that should be implemented into the future.

"There's always going to be some overlap between club and county and that will remain but I would like to see a bit more segregation between the club and county seasons with the club not really going on while you are in the midst of your county season, which has been the case.

"I have really enjoyed the segregation where I have been able to commit to the club 100%."

When the inter-county campaign does resume on 17 October, first up for Tyrone will be two Football League games including a trip to Ballybofey to face Donegal before the counties meet in a massive and straight knockout Ulster SFC quarter-final on the weekend of 31 October/1 November.

While fears that a potential second wave of Covid-19 could yet scupper all those plans, Donnelly says that thoughts of the big Ulster Championship game are never too far away.

"It's not too much at the forefront of my mind now with club championship but it is always there and is something you need to be ready for because if you're not, then you're out in the first round."