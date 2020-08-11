Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Competitive GAA action returned last month for the first time since March

Belfast club Gort na Mona have ceased all GAA activity for two weeks after one of their senior players tested positive for Covid-19.

Contact tracing will now take place while other players, mentors and their close contacts will also be asked to undergo a Covid-19 test.

A deep clean of the west Belfast club's facilities will be undertaken before the scheduled reopening on 26 August.

Senior players and management must record negative tests before returning.

The player concerned is understood not to have exhibited any Covid-19 symptoms.

Club GAA games began again following a four-month absence in July, and will continue until mid-October when the inter-county season is set to resume.

Clubs in several Ulster counties have closed for short periods after members recorded positive Covid-19 tests.

All GAA and football matches in Offaly, Laois and Kildare were suspended for a fortnight last week although pitches can now reopen in the three Leinster counties which will enable limited non-contact training in groups of 15 and under.