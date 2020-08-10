Shannon Quinn (right) is rated as one of Tyrone's best ever ladies gaelic footballers

Former Tyrone ladies footballer Shannon Quinn has said the "injustice" of the team having to pay to use the county's Garvaghey Centre facilities must end.

The Errigal Ciaran clubwoman made the call on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time which was devoted to issues surrounding women's sport.

This followed on from a BBC survey of elite sportswomen in the UK.

"I don't know if the supporters of Tyrone GAA realise that," said Quinn of the Garvaghey Centre payment issue.

The issue of the payments the Tyrone ladies board must make for their teams to use the county's headquarters received widespread media coverage in 2017 and 2018 and BBC Sport NI understands it is still having to stump up between £10,000 and £12,000 annually to gain access to the Garvaghey Centre.

It's also known that Tyrone is far from being the only county where the practice exists.

"The county facilities up in Garvaghey, state of the art, which I'm sure were built with (helped by) structured government funding, there had to be some kind of gender equality metrics to be met," added Quinn, who retired from Tyrone inter-county duty in 2017.

"Yet seven or eight years on, Tyrone ladies are still paying for the use of those facilities.

"Do supporters of Tyrone GAA realise that whenever they are making their contributions to keep Garvaghey going, that the ladies actually have to pay to use those facilities.

"The people sitting around that (Tyrone county board) table have to realise the injustice that they are doing to their ladies.

"I'm sure a lot of them have daughters who might one day play for Tyrone. At that stage they might realise that it was really bad what we did in Tyrone for so long.

"My ask now is for them to realise what they are doing at this moment and to take action."

Quinn believes the Tyrone senior men's team could be more to support their female colleagues

Tyrone men 'could do more' to back women's team

In a wide-ranging and thought provoking contribution to the BBC Radio Ulster programme, Quinn said it remains difficult for women involved in the GAA to find their voice to demand equality within the sport.

"It gets touched upon for a while whenever someone gets a fire in the belly and decides to stand up but too often what I see is that people try and stand up to it but are very quickly pushed back certainly in GAA circles."

The Errigal Ciaran clubwoman believes the Tyrone senior men's team could do more to support their female colleagues.

"Whenever I played county football, I would say our Tyrone county men's team fully respected me as a ladies footballer and my team.

"But what I would love them to do is recognise what they get compared to us and start standing up and talking out about it.

"They seem to be 'better' than us and that's where the sexism comes in. If they started calling it out, people should start listening."

Media 'isn't doing enough'

Speaking specifically about her own sport, Quinn also argued that media coverage leaves a lot to be desired.

"Social media in GAA has improved the access that spectators and fans get to ladies gaelic footballers because I feel the mainstream media isn't doing enough to put the ladies GAA game out there.

"The media has a huge part to play in promoting the ladies as role models.

"Whenever I think back to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the GAA, the LGFA and the camogs really came together to promote the importance of staying inside.

"You had Caroline O'Hanlon who plays football for Armagh senior ladies and netball over in England, who is a doctor and a super woman at any rate, all over Twitter talking about how important it was that everyone played a part.

"If Caroline O'Hanlon is good enough to be promoted at a time of need, she should be good enough to be promoted at all times."