All GAA and football matches in Offaly, Laois and Kildare have been suspended for the next two weeks as the Irish government renews some restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the counties.

Almost half of the Republic's new cases in the last two weeks have come from the three counties, prompting the government to bring in localised restrictions.

Club championships in the three counties have been suspended until the situation is reviewed in a fortnight.

The counties have accounted for 226 new cases in the last 14 days, so from midnight tonight residents will not be permitted to travel outside of their own county while restaurants, bars and cinemas will close again.

While horse racing can continue behind-closed-doors, it is a huge blow for team sports in particular the GAA, which is already trying to squeeze in club season on a limited timeframe.

Club games began again following a four-month absence in July, and will continue until mid-October when the inter-county season is set to begin.