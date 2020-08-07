Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GPA says its proposal “provides the opportunity to launch a new championship/league structure"

The Gaelic Players' Association is calling on the GAA to dramatically reduce the inter-county season from 2021.

A document, viewed by the BBC, has been sent to players on Friday outlining the GPA's proposal for a 23-week season that runs from February to July.

The body responsible for the welfare of inter-county players is asking for a club season between August to December, with January earmarked as the definitive closed season.

The proposal come in light of what the GPA describes as the "unsustainable demands" put on their players.

Those behind the proposal hope that it can ignite a restructuring of the current league and championship formats.

The body is hopeful that the document will be discussed and considered at the next meeting of the GAA's fixtures review committee on 19 August.

The GAA's annual schedule was thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic with both club and county championships being entirely rearranged.

An 11-week period of club-only activity began on 31 July, with players forbidden to train with their countries before 14 September.

The inter-county season will begin in October, with the senior football championship resorting to a straight knockout format in order for the tournament to conclude before the end of the year.