A limited number of fans have returned to club matches in recent weeks

The GAA has cancelled all season tickets for the upcoming inter-county season, citing uncertainty over how many spectators will be able to attend matches.

With club activity underway, the condensed inter-county campaign is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

Adults who have already purchased season tickets for the 2020 season will be issued a 40 euro refund within the next two weeks, a third of the original ticket price.

"We have delayed taking this step until now as we hoped that Government guidelines would be eased to the point where we could accommodate all season ticket holders to attend their chosen games," said the GAA.

"This is becoming increasingly uncertain and has led us to make the unwelcome decision."

Outdoor crowds in the Republic of Ireland are currently limited to 200, while Ulster GAA had capped attendance at games in Northern Ireland at 400.

The GAA is hopeful that on Tuesday the Irish Government will agree advance to phase four of their roadmap to reopening society following the coronavirus lockdown.

This move would see the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events rise to 500, a move which was initially earmarked for mid-July before being postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases.