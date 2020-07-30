Ciaran Barr skippered Antrim hurlers to an historic appearance in the 1989 All-Ireland SHC final

Ciaran Barr, Head of Finance and Operations with the Gaelic Players Association, says any potential cancellation of the GAA inter-county Championship would have major financial implications for both organisations.

The Championship is scheduled to start in mid-October but concerns persist over a second wave of the coronavirus.

"If there is no Championship this year then the cash reserves of the GPA and GAA would be severely reduced by the end of the year and that would leave questions on what to do next," he said.

Barr added: "The choice would be to borrow or take a longer term view and assume that things can return to normal after the threat of Covid-19 recedes after nine, 12 or even 18 months.

"From an accounting point of view everyone's revenue is being reduced and most organisations will show a deficit this year in the short term.

"In the longer term we aim to get a deal that lasts three, four, five years so that the finances of the organisation as a whole, with the GPA as a composite, can get back to where they were in 2019.

"The services offered by the GPA sustain and support inter-county players as athletes and without the athletes there is no game.

"There will be a fine line to be drawn between investing in the future and protecting the integrity of the GAA and GPA as organisations if there is no Championship."

Despite the potential for a major short-term hole in the coffers should the Championship not go ahead, Barr emphasises that the health of the public in the face of a continuing threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is of paramount importance.

"What is most important is that people adhere to Government regulations in regard to health," said the ex-Antrim hurling captain.

"If we get a GAA season in 2020 that is a bonus. We play these games as a pastime and it's great to have them but if we don't the fallout will be not even close to the impact that a second wave of this infection could have on the population."