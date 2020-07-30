Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair after a second replay in last year's Donegal SFC Final

Donegal football champions Naomh Conaill will return to action after a Covid-19 test on a senior squad player came back negative.

The club, which suspended all activity pending the result, was "delighted" with the outcome and the side will start its title defence on Saturday.

Armagh side Killeavy have returned to training after five positive tests.

However, after a Covid-19 cluster Lissan have pulled out of this weekend's Derry SFC game with Drumsurn.

Lissan said they had decided to "opt out" following a recent Covid-19 cluster in Drumsurn.

Down club Dundrum revealed on Wednesday that three of their personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 and they have suspended all activity.

In a statement Killeavy said they were "delighted to announce an immediate return to training and playing across all codes and age groups".

"This has been made possible thanks to the tremendous efforts of all those members who voluntarily submitted to Covid-19 testing over the past week."

Opening-weekend fixtures in Northern Ireland a fortnight ago were behind closed doors however Ulster GAA has since advised that 400 people, including essential match personnel, can attend a ground that has perimeter fencing with viewing access on all four sides.

In other grounds, the number of people attending a game should be limited to a maximum of 250, though in some cases, such as grounds with no perimeter fencing, the number might be lower.