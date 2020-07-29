Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Stephen Beatty said his last equaliser for Rossa against St John's was the "kind of shot that goes over two out of 10 times"

Rossa hit two late points to draw 0-11 to 1-8 against St John's in the Antrim SFC after a clear wide by the Johnnies was ruled as a score.

St John's trailed 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time but a Matthew Fitzpatrick goal cut the margin before the controversial Domhnall Nugent score levelled matters.

Two more Nugent scores put John's two up but Sean Pat Donnelly and Stephen Beatty points ensured the draw.

Holders Cargin were among the winners in Wednesday's other games.

Cargin had to work hard to beat Aghagallon 2-9 to 0-12 while in the same four-team round-robin section St Brigid's defeated Aldergrove 1-17 to 1-12.

The other results saw Creggan edging Portglenone 1-10 to 1-7 while former All-Ireland champions St Gall's were comfortable 1-17 to 1-7 winners over Gort na Mona.

This year's Antrim Championship has an initial round-robin format with sees three groups of three and one four-team table, with the the two top in each section progressing to the knockout stages.

Matthew Fitzpatrick kicked St John's second-half goal after earlier having a penalty saved

After losing their opener to Lamh Dhearg in their three-team group, the Johnnies could ill-afford another defeat in Wednesday's game at Corrigan Park.

Thing looked bleak for St John's at half-time after five Colm Fleming points had helped Rossa take a 0-8 to 0-4 lead - with Fitzpatrick having a penalty saved by Michael Byrne just before the break.

Rossa added to their lead after the resumption but Fitzpatrick atoned for his miss by dinking in a 40th-minute goal.

The controversy came eight minutes later as Nugent's shot was deemed a point by the umpires despite appearing a foot wide - as BBC TV cameras later clearly showed.

Dual player Nugent's two further points seemed set to ensure victory for St John's but substitute Donnelly cut the margin to only one with a 58th-minute score before Antrim player Beatty swung over a sensational leveller in the third minute of injury-time.

"It was the kind of point that you land in about two out of 10 attempts but I knew there was no more time left and I had to go for it," said an emotional Beatty, whose father died a month ago.

"I let my Dad guide that one over."