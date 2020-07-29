Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster GAA set an upper limit of 400 spectators allowed to attend matches in Northern Ireland

Down club Dundrum have revealed that three of their personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the club said they had suspended GAA activity after one member tested positive for coronavirus.

Tuesday evening's club statement said that a senior male player and senior female player had tested positive in addition to a non-playing member.

Dundrum chairman Peter King added that a number of senior male players had undergone tests which were negative.

"Each member [who tested positive] has been in contact with the Public Health Agency and they are assisting them with the relevant contact tracing information," added the Dundrum chairman.

"We as a club have again provided the Public Health Agency with our own records from each session or match that our players attended from Monday 20 July 2020 until Saturday, 25 July 2020.

"As a matter of courtesy I have spoken to the following clubs who have been in contact with Dundrum since Friday, 17 July 2020 - Kilclief Ben Dearg, Tullylish, Dromara and Clonduff and I have updated them on our situation and the advice given by the Public Health Agency.

"All club activities at Dundrum GAC remain wholly suspended until further notice and both the Down County Board and Down LGFA County Board have been updated accordingly."

On Tuesday, Donegal football champions Naomh Conaill suspended activity as they awaited a Covid-19 test result.

The Glenties outfit are scheduled to begin the defence of their Donegal title at home to Milford on Saturday.

Several other clubs throughout Ulster have taken the same decision over the past 11 days since the sport started again.

Opening-weekend fixtures in Northern Ireland were behind closed doors however Ulster GAA has since advised that 400 people, including essential match personnel, can attend a ground that has perimeter fencing with viewing access on all four sides.

In other grounds, the number of people attending a game should be limited to a maximum of 250, though in some cases, such as grounds with no perimeter fencing, the number might be lower.