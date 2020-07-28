Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair after a second replay in last year's Donegal SFC Final

Donegal football champions Naomh Conaill have become the latest GAA club to suspend activity as they await a Covid-19 test result.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said that the taken the decision pending the test result.

"The well being of our members and community is paramount in everything that we do," said the club.

Naomh Conaill are scheduled to begin the defence of their Donegal title at home to Milford on Saturday.

Several other clubs throughout Ulster have taken same decision over the past 11 days since the sport started again.

On Sunday, Down outfit Dundrum suspend activity until next Monday after a club member tested positive for coronavirus.

It follows Armagh outfit Killeavy, Down side Longstone and Tyrone club Eglish taking similar action after Covid-19 cases.

Ten clubs in Derry also suspended activity as a precaution after a spike in cases around Limavady.

Opening-weekend fixtures in Northern Ireland were behind closed doors however Ulster GAA has advised that 400 people, including essential match personnel, can attend a ground that has perimeter fencing with viewing access on all four sides.

In other grounds, the number of people attending a game should be limited to a maximum of 250, though in some cases, such as grounds with no perimeter fencing, the number might be lower.