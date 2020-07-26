Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

A stunning piece of skill from Tyrone man Conor McKenna helped Essendon clinch a crucial victory over Adelaide Crows in the AFL.

The Eglish native dummy soloed to himself to bring gasps to the Adelaide Oval as he provided the assist for Kyle Langford to score.

The third-quarter score helped the bombers earn a 62-59 win as they moved up to fifth in the AFL table.

McKenna's form showed he has regrouped from his recent Covid-19 episode.

The County Tyrone native's positive test for coronavirus last month caused an Essendon game to be postponed and he remained in quarantine for a period of 14 days despite subsequently testing negative on two occasions.

During that period, the AFL said he breached protocols by visiting the home of his former host family and he was handed a one-week suspension before returning to action two weeks ago.