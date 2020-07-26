Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan O'Neill returned to inter-county action in January's McKenna Cup

Tyrone and Omagh forward Ronan O'Neill has injured his hamstring in Sunday's Division One defeat by Coalisland.

O'Neill was forced off after 20 minutes when the sides were level, but Omagh eventually slumped to a 2-12 to 1-9 defeat.

He returned to the Tyrone squad this season after opting out following last year's Football League campaign.

The extent of the hamstring injury is not yet known.

Manager Mickey Harte will be hoping it is not a high-grade issue ahead of the resumption of the inter-county season in October.

Having failed to start a Championship game in 2017 and 2018 before being frozen out of the Red Hands' 2019 league campaign, O'Neill stepped away from the panel citing a lack of game-time.

He returned to play a key role in Tyrone's triumphant McKenna Cup campaign in January after Connor McAliskey stepped away from the inter-county set-up and while fellow forwards Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane were out injured.

Donnelly recently returned for Trillick after a long-term hamstring injury which had kept the Red hands captain out of the first five Football League games.

All-Star McShane also recovered from an ankle injury during lockdown, and both men look set to return to the Tyrone team for the resumption of the inter-county season in October.