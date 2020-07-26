Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster GAA set an upper limit of 400 spectators allowed to attend matches in Northern Ireland

Dundrum have become the latest GAA club to suspend activity after a positive Covid-19 result.

A club statement said all activity will be halted until 3 August "at the earliest" after a club member tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The Down club added they were taking advice from the Public Health Agency.

It follows Armagh outfit Killeavy, Down side Longstone and Tyrone club Eglish taking similar action after Covid-19 cases.

Ten clubs in Derry also suspended activity as a precaution after a spike in cases around Limavady.

Dundrum lost by a single point to Dromara on Friday in their second Down Division 4A encounter since competitive GAA action resumed on 17 July.

The club added the PHA may contact any club members if it "deems it necessary to do so for contact tracing" and the date of suspension until 3 August was subject to change.

Opening-weekend fixtures in Northern Ireland were behind closed doors however Ulster GAA has advised that 400 people, including essential match personnel, can attend a ground that has perimeter fencing with viewing access on all four sides.

In other grounds, the number of people attending a game should be limited to a maximum of 250, though in some cases, such as grounds with no perimeter fencing, the number might be lower.