Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Club GAA action resumed last weekend with inter-county matches scheduled to start again in mid-October

A further four Killeavy GAA players have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number to five in the last 24 hours.

The Armagh club suspended all GAA activity on Thursday and have advised all senior player to get tested as soon as possible.

Killeavy's league game against Granemore on Friday has been postponed.

Down club Longstone also revealed on Thursday that one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Killeavy have suspended their GAA activity until further notice.

Players from Tyrone club Eglish were cleared to return to action on Friday after one of their team-mates tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The Eglish player remains quarantined but his team-mates have been allowed to resume training.

"We have no option but to shut down all club activities and the gates of the club will be locked from this afternoon," said Killeavy chairman Micheal O'Neill on Thursday.

Senior Longstone panellist tested positive

"Public health has been informed and they will now be carrying out a test and trace operation.

"We wish our player well and hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Longstone's statement said that a "member of our senior panel has tested positive for Covid-19 today", adding that the club's GAA activities had been suspended until Monday.

"The member has taken all the appropriate actions as advised by the Public Health Agency."

Competitive GAA action resumed last weekend for the first time since March as club action started again.