Competitive GAA action returned last Friday for the first time since March

Eglish players have been cleared to return to action after one of their team-mates tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The positive test led Eglish and another Tyrone club Aghaloo to suspend activity after the player had featured in a game between the clubs on Sunday.

The player concerned remains quarantined and club chairman Brian Murtagh wished him "a speedy recovery".

"All (other) tests have come back negative," said Eglish chairman.

"This is a matter of huge relief for the club and local community.

"The Tyrone county board has been informed of this and has given permission for the club to resume activities.

"The club will again be adhering strictly to GAA and public health guidelines as we return again to sport.

"The player at all times followed the correct procedure and informed the club immediately when he became aware of a positive test in his work on Monday 20 July."

Eglish currently have no players on the Tyrone senior panel but the club is home to Conor McKenna, who was at the centre of a recent Covid-19 story in Australian Rules football.

Armagh's Killeavy and Down's Longstone on Thursday became the latest GAA clubs in Ulster to suspend their activities after a player from each outfit tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, 10 Derry clubs took similar action because of a Covid-19 cluster in the Limavady area.