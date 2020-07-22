Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

East Belfast's camogs made their debut against Kilclief on Wednesday night

East Belfast GAC's goal was laid out in the club's first tweet.

Hoping to attract players, coaches and administrative staff, the newly formed GAA club were quick to stress that "all ages, genders and backgrounds" were welcome.

The response was overwhelming. In June, Daithi MacRaibhaigh - one of their founding members - told BBC Sport NI that he had attracted enough people to field a team within five hours of sending out that initial tweet.

After a whirlwind six weeks, East Belfast played their first game on 17 July as their men's senior footballers took on St Michael's Magheralin.

A day later, the ladies team debuted in a defeat by Saval.

On Wednesday night, the spotlight was shifted onto the East Belfast camogs, who took part in the first-ever camogie match involving a team from that part of the city.

It ended in defeat, with Kilclief running out comfortable winners, but the result mattered little for a club who were writing the first chapter on what they hope will be a long and enjoyable journey.

And in keeping with their mission statement, their camogie team featured players from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Kimberly Robertson, for example, was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

Having fallen in love with Belfast during a three-week summer programme at Queen's University in 2013, she now resides in the city with her husband, a rugby referee from east Belfast.

"Because I didn't grow up here, some of the pushback that you get with the GAA is a bit incomprehensible to me," said Robertson.

"It's a sport and I grew up in a country where sports didn't belong to anybody, they were for everyone to play.

"I think if we can get in and speak to younger kids in schools and show them how much fun this game can be, and what kind of teamwork and sportsmanship you can gain from a sport like camogie or hurling, it will soar."

The game was the first ever camogie match involving a team from east Belfast

However, Robertson appreciates that East Belfast have their work cut out for them in developing a niche sport like camogie in an area more traditionally associated with soccer and rugby.

"It's not as simple as just picking up a ball," said Robertson.

"With camogie and hurling, you need the equipment and safety gear. But we have a fantastic coach who has been fantastic - I can feel my skills getting better and better.

"With the level of coaching we have, it will just take a little bit of outreach into the community. It will be a daunting task, but the practice makes it worth it."

Caoimhe O'Connell, who hails from west Belfast but works in the east, says she has been buoyed by the positive responses she has seen during the nascent stages of the East Belfast story.

"I was expecting a bit of negativity, but it's been purely positive," said O'Connell.

"I think it's because people can see that it is grassroots. It started with a tweet and everyone was able to interact.

"The fact that it's been started in an area that doesn't traditionally have a strong GAA following, people know that we're going to have to come together.

"Instead of trying to work your way into a club or catch up with other people, we're all starting at the same level."

Having come through an initiation both historic and bruising, the East Belfast camogs are focused on the road ahead.

There is still plenty of work to be done (securing a base is one of the top priorities), but at least they are up and running.

That in itself is a real achievement.