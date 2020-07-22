Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Club GAA action resumed last weekend with inter-county matches scheduled to start again in mid-October

Armagh's Killeavy and Down's Longstone have become the latest GAA clubs to suspend their activities after a player from each outfit tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Tyrone clubs Eglish and Aghaloo halted their action after an Eglish player tested positive.

Last week, 10 Derry clubs took similar action because of a Covid-19 cluster in the Limavady area.

Killeavy have suspended their GAA activity until further notice.

A club statement from Longstone said all games and training would be cancelled until next Monday.

"We have no option but to shut down all club activities and the gates of the club will be locked from this afternoon," said Killeavy chairman Micheal O'Neill.

"Public health has been informed and they will now be carrying out a test and trace operation.

"We wish our player well and hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Longstone's statement said that a "member of our senior panel has tested positive for Covid-19 today".

"The member has taken all the appropriate actions as advised by the Public Health Agency.

"All relevant persons have been advised and the Public Health Agency will contact any club member if they deem it necessary to do so."

Competitive GAA action resumed last weekend for the first time since March as club action started again.

Fixtures in the Republic of Ireland are allowed up to 200 people, which includes players, coaching staff, media and stewards, however matches in Northern Ireland are currently behind closed doors.