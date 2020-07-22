Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan O'Neill is hoping to lead Omagh St Enda's back to county title success

Ronan O'Neill is getting ready for a busy few months.

After filling his days with walks and podcasts for the last five months, the Omagh St Enda's and Tyrone forward is focused on the two major assignments looming on the horizon.

Not only will he attempt to lead Omagh back to the top of the Tyrone tree as captain, but he will also hope to continue the resurrection of his inter-county career after returning from his self-imposed exile earlier this year.

But before he pulls on his county jersey again, O'Neill is relishing the prospect of captaining Omagh through a typically fiercely competitive Tyrone championship.

"I didn't think I would be captain again this year because I'm going back with the county, but it's a brilliant honour to captain your club," said O'Neill.

"You always dream of winning championships and being on top of the steps.

'Show the right example'

"I'm just going to try and lead these boys and try to show the right example, especially to some of the younger boys who have come through, and just pull everyone together.

"It's class to be back training and having matches to look forward to. We'd ideally like to have supporters in the stands but hopefully that comes further down the line."

Having returned to competitive action with a 1-8 to 0-9 win over Dromore, O'Neill and Omagh face Coalisland, Donaghmore and Trillick before beginning their quest for a 10th Tyrone SFC title against Dromore in Loughmacrory on 16 August.

Following the conclusion of the 11-week club window, O'Neill will then switch his focus back to the inter-county scene after a year away in 2019.

Having failed to start a Championship game in 2017 and 2018 before being frozen out of the Red Hands' 2019 league campaign, O'Neill stepped away from the panel citing a lack of game-time.

However, he returned to play a key role in Tyrone's triumphant Dr McKenna Cup campaign in January.

O'Neill believes the unavailability of Mattie Donnelly and Connor McAliskey contributed to his Tyrone return

'I thought I hadn't done myself justice'

Now that he has returned to the county fold, he is determined to cement his place in Mickey Harte's plans.

"I didn't expect to return to be honest," he said.

"When I stepped away, I thought I'd be back at some stage, but not so soon.

"With the injury to Mattie [Donnelly] and Connor McAliskey stepping away, it maybe forced Mickey's hand a bit.

"I thought I hadn't done myself justice at county level, so I wanted to get back at it and prove people wrong."

While O'Neill is excited to re-establish himself on the county scene, he insists his focus for now remains solely on Omagh's club campaign with county squads having been told by the GAA that they can only resume training from 14 September.

'County Zoom call a month ago'

Until that date, O'Neill is happy to have his hands full with his club commitments after a disappointing 2019 season.

"We had a Zoom call about a month ago and Mickey laid out the plans for us to be with our clubs.

"I think it's a massive opportunity for county managers to let boys get back to their clubs and flourish there. There is plenty of time to pick it back up when we get back with our counties."

"First and foremost, I want to have a good club campaign and really put my efforts into that.

"We were disappointed last year. We had a good win against Dungannon but then slipped up in the quarter-final and Errigal Ciaran beat us fairly on the day.

"All we want to do is get back and have a good championship campaign."