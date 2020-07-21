December date for All-Ireland Ladies football finals at Croke Park

Dublin's Lyndsey Davey is challenged by Donegal opponent Emer Gallagher
Dublin's Lyndsey Davey is challenged by Donegal opponent Emer Gallagher

The All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate and Senior Championship finals will be played at Croke Park on 20 December.

The 2020 Championships will start at junior level on 24/25 October with the intermediate and senior competitions beginning a week later.

The intermediate and senior semi-finals will be played on 28/29 November.

Counties will have a two-week break between the conclusion of the group stages and the semi-finals and a three-week layoff before the final.

Croke Park will not host the junior ladies All-Ireland final this year, with that game to be held at an unconfirmed venue on the weekend of 5/6 December.

The senior group stages begin on the weekend of 31 October/1 November with Kerry v Cavan, Tipperary v Galway and defending champions Dublin v Donegal in Groups 1, 2 and 3.

Tyrone and Armagh will face off in an all-Ulster clash in Group 4 during the opening weekend.

Croke Park will host the men's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final on 19 December, a day before the ladies' showpiece.

