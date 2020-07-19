Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donnelly was forced to watch Tyrone's Division One campaign from the sidelines

Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly made his comeback from a serious hamstring injury in Trillick's Tyrone Division 1A League opener against Clonoe on Sunday.

It was the former All-Star's first appearance since last October when a tendon ripped away from the bone which required surgery to re-connect.

Donnelly was absent for the opening five games of the Football League.

The Trillick player appeared to come through the game unscathed although his side were well beaten 3-12 to 0-9.

The four-month suspension of GAA activities during the Covid-19 pandemic offered Donnelly time to recover and he said in May that he would have been available for selection for the Ulster SFC opener against Donegal had it gone ahead as scheduled.

All-Star full forward Cathal McShane also recovered from an ankle injury during lockdown, and both men look set to return to the Tyrone team for the resumption of the inter-county season in October.