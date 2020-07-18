Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Devenney played for Donegal from 1998 to 2009

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney has criticised the "absolutely ridiculous" crowd restrictions at GAA games.

GAA club action returns this weekend with 200 people, which includes players, coaching staff, media and stewards, allowed at matches in the Republic of Ireland.

Matches in Northern Ireland are being played behind closed doors.

However, Devenney believes the 200-person limit "makes no sense at all".

The 44-year-old feels the restrictions place pressure on clubs who must decide who will be allowed to attend.

"I'm getting to think 'what's the point?' if it's behind closed doors. I know they had to finish out the Premier League but that is mostly a TV audience and it's a different thing," he told Sportsound.

"It's not our game. Our game is about passion, support, families and people going to matches."

The number of spectators allowed to attend outdoor events had been due to rise from 200 to 500 on 20 July as part of the Republic's fourth and final phase of their post-lockdown roadmap.

However, a rise in cases has forced the Irish government to postpone that move until no earlier than 10 August.

"I just can't understand this one-stop scenario for 200 people at a game," added Devenney.

"We're letting people go into bars and restaurants and congregate together for an hour and 45 minutes inside, but then at our gaelic grounds, with all the stands and terrace areas, we can only allow 200 in.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. They have opened up a massive can of worms.

"200 puts massive pressure on the clubs and then those who want to see the game can't go."

'As good a mix as we could ask for'

This weekend marks the start of an 11-week club season which has been restructured due to the coronavirus-enforced fourth-month layoff.

Clubs will compete in league and county championship action over the next three months before inter-county action takes centre stage from October, culminating in the All-Ireland SFC final, which is scheduled for 19 December.

The 2020 Championship will be a knockout competition with all games to be played to a finish on the day and with penalties if required.

Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville believes this new-look calendar could be a viable long-term option for the GAA.

Oisin McConville won the All-Ireland with Armagh in 2002

"I think we may have stumbled across something that may work long-term," said 2002 All-Ireland winner McConville.

"The club game could get the early part of the year and the county game could get the second half.

"That looks as though it could be a good mix. I don't know if the GAA will look at it and think 'this actually works well for us'.

"It could be as good a mix as we could ask for. With the situation we are in, with the condensed calendar, it gives every team a shot at winning the championship that might not have been there in normal circumstances."