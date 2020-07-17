Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Cunningham ended a six-year hiatus from Antrim's panel in January

Antrim and Lamh Dhearg forward Paddy Cunningham says everyone has a part to play in the safe return of GAA.

Cunningham, who has Crohn's disease, is able to train with team-mates, albeit at a distance, after shielding throughout lockdown.

Lamh Dhearg's senior team host Creggan in their first post-lockdown game on Sunday.

"It is very important that people stick to the protocols from lockdown or this could be over in an instant," he said.

All GAA activity has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however competitive GAA action returns this weekend with county leagues starting.

With his illness, Cunningham has to undergo an blood transfusion every eight weeks and says he has to "be very cautious" around his return to action.

"It's all about baby steps for me," said the 34-year-old, who has spoken to his consultant about his sporting lifestyle.

"I've been able to train with the lads but at a distance, so I'll just have to see how things go over the next couple of weeks."

Cunningham's plea for the GAA community for a "tentative approach" is highlighted by a spike of cases in Derry.

Ten Derry GAA clubs have suspended activity "as a precautionary measure" because of reported Covid-19 cases in the area.

"People have missed sport, they have missed GAA and they have been craving this date," added Cunningham on the sport's return.

"It is great to have GAA back but people need to be responsible for their actions, both inside and outside the club environment."

Competitive club matches returned o 17 July for the first time since lockdown

With GAA activity being phased back, club games will behind closed doors, however Cunningham feels supporters are confused by "conflicting rules and regulations".

"You can go out with numerous different households for a bite to eat but you can't come and watch a game in a big, open field," he said.

"GAA is all about community and family, so it will be difficult for spectators sitting at home when there are games on in their local parish.

"Hopefully the Executive will make a call and it will be a different set of circumstance next weekend for spectators."

Teams breaking rules 'should be heavily sanctioned'

Post-lockdown GAA activity will see club sides in action from 17 July however inter-county activity will remain outlawed until 14 September.

With the delay in inter-county activity, Cunningham feels any county breaking the rules by training earlier than the imposed date should receive "a heavy sanction" from the GAA.

"It's up to the GAA to come down hard on teams if they are caught training," he added.

"We're all in this together in terms of the pandemic so rules and regulations need to be adhered to.

"The GAA have been good enough to give county players back to their clubs so it is important that the clubs get their time with their county players.

"The rules need to be respected by all counties and any county who are found to be breaking them need to be sanctioned."

After a strong start to their Division Four campaign pre-lockdown, Cunningham says Antrim's "destiny is in our own hands" with games against Wicklow and Waterford ahead in October.

"Credit to the GAA," he added. "They have got people back to their roots with the clubs and hopefully they can come through the club season unscathed to give it a good lash with Antrim."