No more than 200 spectators will be permitted when GAA county action resumes this weekend

GAA President John Horan has described the Irish government's decision to suspend plans to increase outdoor attendances as a "hammer blow".

Speaking to RTE, Horan called for the government to review the restrictions specifically for the GAA.

The number of spectators allowed to attend outdoor events was due to rise from 200 to 500 on Monday 20 July with the Republic set to move to the fourth and final phase of their post-lockdown roadmap.

However a rise in cases has seen the government postpone that move until no earlier than 10 August.

The GAA will return to action this weekend as an 11-week club season begins before inter-county action takes centre stage from October.

"We put the return to the club game first to benefit our members and help out county boards survive for those clubs," said Horan.

"But our county boards were relying on an increase to 500 as a way of being able to cater for the demand on the ground from our supporters. They now have the extra burden of continuing to police 200 being in attendance.

"If you take those involved in the teams and stewarding out of it, you're probably looking at 120 supporters going to a game. If you work out the dimensions of a GAA pitch, that allows for social distancing of four metres between everybody attending the match.

"The risk factor outside is 1 in 19 in comparison to indoors. We have stadia throughout the country which can cater from anything from 6,000 to 50,000 people and to say that you can only have 120 supporters put in."