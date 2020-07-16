Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

There has been no competitive GAA action since March

Two Derry GAA clubs have suspended activity "as a precautionary measure" because of reported Covid-19 cases in the local community.

Banagher and Craigbane made similar announcements of the suspensions on their social media channels on Thursday evening.

"We are not aware of any players, managers or club officials that have the virus," Banagher's statement said.

The club added that they will "advise further in the next 24 hours".

Craigbane, meanwhile, said that "updates will be posted as things change".

Banagher are due to play in their first match in the Derry hurling championship against Eoghan Rua on Saturday 25 July.

In the county's football championship, which is due to get under way on 1 August, they are drawn in Group C with holders Magherafelt, Ballinderry and Glen.

With all GAA activity having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, competitive GAA action returns this weekend with county leagues starting.