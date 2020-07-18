Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The return of the Northern Ireland Executive boosted hopes that the Casement Park project would move beyond computer-generated images

Antrim hurling legend Terence McNaughton says the time has come for a decision on when the redevelopment of Casement Park can begin.

The former Saffrons player and joint-manager described the delays to the upgrade as a "disgrace" last year.

A decision on the application to redevelop the west Belfast stadium is expected this summer.

"It's so frustrating - it just goes on and on. Why can't they just make a decision and get it built," he said.

The Department of Infrastructure said in May it is "working at pace" to progress the Casement Park application.

The project is part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement, which was presented by the UK and Irish governments in January.

Legal challenge

The initial proposals for the redevelopment of the stadium collapsed in 2014 under a legal challenge brought by a group of residents.

Planning delays have seen the project's estimated total cost rise sharply from £77m to £100m while the GAA said in January it hoped for a decision on the application in the spring.

McNaughton, who won nine Ulster senior hurling championships with Antrim as player and joint-manager, believes the rising costs should not be a barrier to he project even at a time of financial restraint caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An overgrown Casement Park pitch as it looks now and seven years after it last staged a game

"You've got to be brave - it would be great for the economy of west Belfast and the county and give us a home," McNaughton told BBC Radio Ulster's Saturday Sportsound.

"I understand there's hoops to go through but we need Casement Park and that should be the priority of our county at the minute to get us a home - we have no home.

"People get hung up about how many people you will fit into it. I remember playing in front of 200 people and enjoyed every minute of it.

"It's my county, its my home, it's my county home. it's where I played all my county hurling and it's not always all about the 30,000 that go in all the time.

"It's as much about the U12 match being played on a Saturday morning in Casement Park as it is about the Ulster final."