Ward's Kilcoo will return to action against Mayobridge on 31 July

Dylan Ward sensed an opportunity.

When Northern Ireland went into lockdown, and it quickly became apparent that gaelic football would not return anytime soon, the Kilcoo midfielder hopped online and bought some weights.

Having managed to secure his new equipment before prices soared due to a surge in demand, Ward went to work in his garage.

And while he has been starved of competitive football, he is feeling the benefits of a quarantine spent with his dumbbells.

"I feel as though this is the fittest I've ever been," Ward tells BBC Sport NI.

"It wasn't too long after the All-Ireland when the virus came. At the start I thought it might be a nice break but once it hits home, you find yourself getting bored.

'I tried to get a few steps ahead'

"Nobody likes lying about. I was doing my own gym work in the garage and then going for a run or a cycle. I found myself out walking two or three times a day just to get out of the house."

Like the rest of the GAA community, Ward was pleased to hear the announcement that club fixtures would start on 17 July following a return to contact training on 29 June.

When Kilcoo started back into group sessions, Ward admits he was surprised to see that several of his clubmates had seemingly undergone a similarly rigorous quarantine fitness regime.

Ward and his Kilcoo teammates have been working hard separately during lockdown

"I spent my time trying to get a few steps ahead of people but then it turns out that you're still at that same level," said the 23-year-old.

"It was good to get back with boys. It's okay training on your own, but you can't really push yourself that extra bit. It's better having someone there - it brings out that extra level in you."

The 2020 season will be a shock to Kilcoo's system.

The Magpies begin their Down league campaign on Friday away to Clonduff and will face Warrenpoint and Bryansford before starting the defence of their county title in mid-August against Mayobridge.

However, unlike last year, if Mickey Moran's side rule the Mourne County once again, they will not have the chance to defend their Ulster crown now that the provincial competition and All-Ireland Club SFC have been sacrificed as part of the GAA's pandemic-enforced calendar rejig.

'I won't let it eat me forever'

And for Ward, no All-Ireland means no shot at redemption.

In 2019, having scored a crucial goal to help his club see off Warrenpoint in the Down decider before playing a key role in Kilcoo's maiden Ulster triumph, Ward's first All-Ireland final appearance ended early after picking up two yellow cards.

Ward was sent off as Kilcoo fell agonisingly short against Corofin in last year's All-Ireland final

Following his departure in the second half, Kilcoo forced extra-time but their challenge ultimately faded as Galway kingpins Corofin captured a record third straight title.

Ward has been involved with the club since he was big enough to kick a ball. The biggest day of his football career ending in such ignominious fashion was difficult to stomach.

"It was heartbreaking to be honest," recalls Ward. "It wasn't the one I was expecting but these things happen.

"It was a hard one to get over for a while. It happened to me a few years ago in the Ulster against Slaughtneil, but you just have to use it as a way to push on and do better the following year.

"I was looking forward to getting back and making things all good, but we can hopefully do it again in the Down championship and push on the following year. I'm not going to let it eat me forever."

That much appears true. Despite red cards and lockdown, Ward's appetite remains admirably undimmed.

Now, after months of uncertainty, he is just glad to have football back.

The same could be said for all of Kilcoo. After all, football is the lifeblood of the picturesque rural village.

"Once you're told you're not allowed to play football, you start to miss it more," admits Dylan.

"It's good that there is something in place now and we can all get back to playing.

"It's annoying that we can't push on and try to defend Ulster but that just puts our focus onto trying to defend the Down title.

"Our main target now is not to let anyone in the county beat us, and it always has been."

After such an extended layoff, it is difficult to predict how the 2020 season will pan out.

But after months of waiting, Ward is finally on the cusp of discovering just how beneficial those hours working out in his pop-up garage gym were.