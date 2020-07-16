Joe Brolly says the shock sacking of Eamonn Coleman in 1994 had momentous and negative consequences for Derry football

"That loss in 1994 had momentous consequences for Derry football rather than just a defeat by a great team who had been All-Ireland champions and who went on to win the All-Ireland again that year.

"I only saw the game recently for the first time since and I've been enraged to think of what we threw away that day and how that utterly changed Derry football because it allowed the county board to step in and very treacherously get rid of Eamonn Coleman."

Joe Brolly is all sharp intakes of breath and shaking of the head as he recalls "that" classic Ulster Championship match in Celtic Park which is the subject of Sunday night's latest BBC Northern Ireland Sport Re-Run.

In those pre-back door days, the championship was one strike and you were out which was the Oak Leafers' fate eight months after they had won the county's first and still only All-Ireland senior football title.

'Cataclysmic consequences'

The subplot, arguably of greater entertainment and certainly more destructive to Derry football's fortunes over the succeeding years, was that the match proved to be manager Coleman's final game in charge amid his sensationally sacking five months later which effectively led to a GAA civil war in the county as the majority of the players withdrew their services.

"The consequences for Derry football were cataclysmic," says 1993 All-Ireland winner Brolly with typical assertiveness about the events of Celtic Park.

"Derry football was run into the ground for about three months. They put out a team from the lower divisions who were the only ones who would play.

"It was a shameful, pathetic thing that had happened. We were being hammered by teams like Laois," recalls Brolly of that '94 autumn in an era when the National League started a few weeks after the All-Ireland decider.

What makes it all the more frustrating for the Dungiven man is that he insists Derry should never had lost the epic Ulster Championship contest.

It pains Brolly to say that Coleman, a man he adored and who in turn loved all the Derry players, gave Down precious extra oxygen with a number of errant selection calls.

Brolly asserts that Coleman was guilty of sentiment in handing starts to a number of people who had missed out on All-Ireland glory with influential playmakers Johnny McGurk and Damian Barton left on the bench.

Joe Brolly says Eamonn Coleman made a big selection error by not delegating Kieran McKeever to mark Mickey Linden in the Celtic Park game

'McKeever shouting to the sideline'

Even more significant was the manager's decision to select his own son Gary, normally an attacking wing-back, at corner-back to shackle Mickey Linden with Brolly's fellow Dungiven club-man Kieran McKeever left on the other defensive flank "effectively twiddling his thumbs".

"McKeever's arms were in the air shouting to the sideline, 'put me on him'. McKeever was the most fearsome corner-back of his generation. To me the greatest corner-back to ever play the game," says Brolly.

"It was only at half-time that Kieran was switched across to Mickey Linden and by then he had scored five points from play. The damage was done.

"We had been dominant in the first quarter and were winning everything at midfield but we didn't put them out of their misery at that stage.

"That Down team were hopeless at comebacks. If you got four or five ahead of them, they were gone.

"But that day, instead of us putting them away the way we did the previous year in the Massacre of the Marshes, Mickey Linden had started to run riot."

Joe Brolly says James McCartan scored one of gaelic football's greatest ever points to spark Down's comeback at Celtic Park

'McCartan was the difference that day'

And when Derry, in the guise of McKeever finally began to get a handle on the speedy Linden, James McCartan, the Mourne man described by Brolly as the "most thrilling young footballer I've ever seen", imposed his will and talent on the contest.

"If James McCartan hadn't been playing for that Down team, they would never have beaten us in 1994. He was the one who changed the game," recalls Brolly of the Tullylish native's astonishing second-half run and point from the right touchline which rallied the Mournemen.

"Whenever I had set up Fergal McCusker for the goal (in the second half), we got a point straight after that and were now three up.

"The game was going away from Down. But McCartan scored one of the greatest points ever seen on a gaelic football field to turn the tide.

"They were back in the game and everyone knew this was now down to the tiniest margins. He was an extremely special player."

Derry remained two clear with six minutes of normal time left but then came the crucial moment as brilliant work by Greg Blaney and Linden set up substitute Ciaran McCabe to rifle to the roof of Damien McCusker's net as the Mournemen snatched a dramatic 1-14 to 1-12 win.

Coleman regarded as a 'players' man'

Brolly says that defeat sealed Coleman's fate although the Derry board bided their time before communicating their decision to the shocked players in September.

"Eamonn's assistant Mickey Moran had been a trusted part of our group.

"At the start of the new season, there was a meeting and Mickey Moran was there and Eamonn wasn't . Mickey Moran said: 'The board have got rid of Eamonn. The reason I'm here tonight is to see whether they could be continuity. They want me to continue just to keep the continuity'."

But it was never going to be that simple such was the bond between Coleman and his players.

Brolly says the fall-out between Coleman and the county board derived from a bizarre incident the previous summer following a challenge game in Meath shortly before the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

At a post-match meal following the game in Meath, a previously popular Derry county board official, in Brolly's words "lost it", as he punched Henry Downey after the skipper had persisted in requesting that the players be furnished with matching tracksuits for the Dublin game.

Brolly insists the incident led to a "souring of relations" - with Coleman regarded suspiciously as a "players' man" - with the official concerned not being allowed to sit on the team bus on the way to matches, as had been customary, which seemingly became a sort of annoyance for the county board.

"Behind the scenes we were quite oblivious to the impact this was having because this was seen a direct affront to their authority. Eamonn very unfairly was seen as our figurehead. They couldn't really get rid of Henry Downey or me or Anthony Tohill," adds Brolly.

Mickey Moran was appointed Derry manager after Eamonn Coleman's sacking

Coleman said players 'must go back'

The subsequent players' strike after Coleman's sacking only ended when the former manager begged them to return to duty.

"Eamonn Coleman asked us to come to Dessie Ryan's bar in Ballyronan.

"Eamonn said: 'First of all I want to thank you for your loyalty. I want to say I love every man here. I have the greatest of respect for all of you but Derry football is bigger than me. It's bigger than Mickey Moran. It's bigger than you. You must go back and I insist on that.'

"We went back the following week. That was Eamonn.

"It was something that soured a great team. We were never successful again (at All-Ireland level). We won a couple of National Leagues on autopilot but the damage had been done.

"Something was lost that could never be retrieved. The essence of winners and of great teams is that we all trust each other and from that point on, Mickey was a marginal figure."