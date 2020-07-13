Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw says McDonald (right) took the initiative to call McKenna to apologise

North Melbourne player Luke McDonald has phoned Conor McKenna to apologise for using a Covid-19 sledge in Saturday's AFL game against Essendon.

Tyrone native McKenna became the first AFL player to test positive for Covid-19 last month although subsequent tests then proved negative.

McDonald covered his face like a mask while scuffling with McKenna at the end of the first quarter on Saturday.

"Luke's given Conor a call," said North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw said.

Speaking to the AFL's website, Shaw added: "From our perspective, it wasn't necessary.

"It's a bad look and considering all of the things that are going on around the world at the moment, and even more specifically in Melbourne, we just don't accept that type of behaviour.

"Luke apologised for that and understands what that looks like."

McDonald 'disappointed in own actions'

Shaw said McDonald, 25, had taken the initiative to call McKenna the next day after realising the magnitude of his error.

"He's disappointed in his own actions," Shaw said.

"Conor was really good about it and respected the phone call from Luke."

McKenna was playing his first senior match of the season after receiving a one-week suspension from the AFL for breaching return to play protocols.

The County Tyrone native's positive test for coronavirus caused an Essendon game to be postponed and he remained in quarantine for a period of 14 days despite subsequently testing negative on two occasions.

During that period, the AFL said he breached protocols by visiting the home of his former host family.