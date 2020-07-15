Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Clubs will take centre stage for the next 11 weeks

More than 100 days after the pandemic-enforced shutdown, the resumption of the 2020 GAA season swings into view.

While inter-county action will not return until October, clubs north and south of the border are preparing for county league and championship action later this month.

There will be no Ulster or All-Ireland club series in 2020, but teams have plenty of matches ahead of them during the 11-week window before the county scene takes centre stage in the autumn.

With club action looming, here is a look at how the county championship are shaping up across Ulster.

Antrim

Saffron Gaels can look forward to league action as soon as 19 July, with the Antrim Senior Football Championship commencing a week later on 26 July.

The championship is comprised of four groups of three and one group of four. Each team will play each other twice with the top two progressing to the last eight.

Group 1 of the SFC is comprised of Portglenone, Kickhams Creggan and St Mary's Ahoghill.

In Group 2, last year's beaten finalists Lamh Dhearg have O'Donovan Rossa and Naomh Eoin for company, while defending champions Cargin must see off St John's, St Mary's Aghagallon and St Brigid's in Group 3 if they are to claim a fifth county title in six years.

Group 4 features Gort na Mona, St Enda's and 19-time winners St Gall's.

Armagh

The Orchard County have plumped for a straight knockout as opposed to group stages.

Defending champions Crossmaglen Rangers have been drawn against Silverbridge while 2019 runners-up Ballymacnab will take on Madden.

Dates for the championship are yet to be finalised but it will run concurrently with the league games, which begin on 17 July.

Cavan

In another different format, Cavan have gone for one group of 12 teams, with each team playing four games and the top eight advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Cavan championship also used this format in 2018 and 2019.

Three-in-a-row chasing Castlerahan will begin the defence of their title against Shercock, with fixture details yet to be announced.

Gowna face Ramor United, Kingscourt Stars meet Lacken, Crosserlough go up against Lavey, Killygarry and Cavan Gaels go head-to-head while Mullahoran and Laragh round out the draw.

The Breffni County's football league commences on 19 July.

Derry

The Derry SFC will see four groups of four teams playing three games apiece, with the top two in each group progressing to knockout football in the last eight.

Magherafelt, whose 2019 triumph was their first since 1978, have been drawn in Group C alongside Ballinderry, Banagher and Glen, the side they beat in last year's final.

2018 champions Eoghan Rua have Slaughtneil, Lavey and Kilrea for company in Group B while it is Newbridge, Foreglen, Loup and Bellaghy in Group A.

Derry GAA have set a provisional date of 1 August for the championship to commence.

Donegal

The race for the Dr Maguire Cup sees 16 clubs split into two different pools.

The draw for the first two rounds has put defending champions Naomh Conaill up against Milford at home before a local derby away to Ardara.

2019 beaten finalists and 15-time winners Gaoth Dobhair will take on Four Masters away before hosting Killybegs.

St Eunan's and Kilcar, both of whom fell at the semi-final stage last year, meet at O'Donnell Park during the second round of fixtures.

Fixture dates are yet to be finalised.

Down

The Down draw has thrown up some mouth-watering ties with Ulster champions Kilcoo taking on rivals Mayobridge on 31 July and Burren going up against neighbours and last year's runners-up Warrenpoint.

Bryansford, the last team outside of the big three of Kilcoo, Mayobridge and Burren to win the county title back in 2003, take on Glenn.

Fermanagh

The Erne County have opted to keep matters simple with eight teams competing in a straight knockout.

Five-in-a-row kingpins Derrygonnelly Harps begin their title defence against Roslea Shamrocks, who dominated the county scene with four titles in five years between 2010 and 2014.

2012 champions Tempo Maguires face Teemore Shamrocks, Kinawley Brian Borus take on Erne Gaels and Ederney clash with Belnaleck.

The quarter-finals will take place between 28 and 30 August. The Fermanagh league campaigns begin on 24 July.

Monaghan

In Monaghan, a restructured championship sees 10 clubs split up into two groups of five with the top team in each progressing straight to the semi-finals and the bottom two meeting in a relegation play-off.

Defending champions Clontibret begin their championship on 26 July at Ballybay in Group 1, while last year's runners-up Scotstown begin their Group 2 campaign at home to neighbours Truagh.

The group stages will finish on Sunday 23 August.

Tyrone

The Tyrone championship will feature a mid-August feast of football with eight knockout games packed into a hectic five-day run between 13 and 17 August.

Defending champions Trillick get their defence up and running against last year's intermediate conquerors Galbally on 17 August in Omagh while Errigal Ciaran, last season's beaten finalists, take on Pomeroy in Carrickmore a day earlier.

Clonoe and Coalisland is an intriguing curtain-raiser between two neighbours at Edendork on 13 August.

All matches will be played to a finish on the day.